    111th Security Forces Manager promotes to Chief

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    The 111th Attack Wing hosts a ceremony to promote Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Gabor, 111th ATKW Security Forces Manager, to his current rank at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2022. After the ceremony, Gabor addressed his feelings on his new role as a senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835557
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-DY323-300
    Filename: DOD_108872396
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 111th Security Forces Manager promotes to Chief, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    111th Security Forces Manager promotes to Chief

    Promotion
    Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    111th Attack Wing
    Kenneth Gabor

