111th Security Forces Manager promotes to Chief

The 111th Attack Wing hosts a ceremony to promote Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Gabor, 111th ATKW Security Forces Manager, to his current rank at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, March 5, 2022. After the ceremony, Gabor addressed his feelings on his new role as a senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)