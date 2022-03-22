Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Annual Excellence Award Breakfast

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Material Command leadership recognize the best and brightest of the command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 22, 2022. The breakfast recognized all the annual award nominees two days before the winners are announced. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 11:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835556
    VIRIN: 220322-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872389
    Length: 00:37:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Annual Excellence Award Breakfast, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Excellence Awards
    #AFMCWeNeed

