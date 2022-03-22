AFMC Annual Excellence Award Breakfast

Air Force Material Command leadership recognize the best and brightest of the command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 22, 2022. The breakfast recognized all the annual award nominees two days before the winners are announced. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835556
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872389
|Length:
|00:37:10
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
