    Women's History Month - A1C Bernatz

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Airman 1st Class Glenda Bernatz, A6O Cyber Systems Operations Technician, gives her perspective on the legacy of women in the United States Air Force and how supportive her leadership is at Shaw Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835541
    VIRIN: 220219-F-FZ485-240
    Filename: DOD_108872049
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ACC
    AFCENT
    Women's History Month
    9th AF
    WHM
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)

