    Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules over Norway

    NORWAY

    03.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Adam Henke 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines fly KC-130J Hercules over Norwegian Air Base Bodø during Exercise Cold Response '22 on March 21, 2022. The Marines are with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam Henke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 08:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835538
    VIRIN: 220321-M-QL352-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872017
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NO

    Cold Response

