Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules over Norway

U.S. Marines fly KC-130J Hercules over Norwegian Air Base Bodø during Exercise Cold Response '22 on March 21, 2022. The Marines are with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adam Henke)
03.21.2022
03.22.2022
B-Roll
835538
220321-M-QL352-1001
DOD_108872017
00:00:59
NO
0
0
