U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Met Nicole Maldonado

Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan. Please meet Ms. Nicole Maldonado, school liaison officer with Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, as she shares her experience.
