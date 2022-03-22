U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Met Nicole Maldonado

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan. Please meet Ms. Nicole Maldonado, school liaison officer with Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, as she shares her experience.