Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sandhurst Officer Cadets Conduct Live-fire Training in Grafenwoehr Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    7th Army Training Command

    Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst utilize training grounds operated by 7th Army Training Command during a live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany March 14, 2022. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is Britain’s prestigious military officer academy, and is attended by cadets from militaries all over the world. 7th Army Training Command leads the Army in developing allied and partnered nation interoperability and provides the Army with an active learning, near peer environment to press modernization initiatives. (US Army Video by SPC Garrison Waites)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 04:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835526
    VIRIN: 220314-A-QE881-0001
    Filename: DOD_108871685
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sandhurst Officer Cadets Conduct Live-fire Training in Grafenwoehr Germany, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport
    SandhurstGroup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT