SSgt. Cameron B. Gale, Information Technology Specialist, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion, teaches how to program and assemble an AN/PRC-117 radio and UHF TACSAT on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during the 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army Video Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835521
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-HZ738-9007
|Filename:
|DOD_108871666
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 02, 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT