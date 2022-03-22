Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan. Please meet Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou, operations sergeant with 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, as she discusses why she serves.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 04:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835520
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-PI656-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108871665
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT