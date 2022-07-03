Full Interview - Ask Mehmet series - Terms of Address

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, joined American Forces Network Incirlik for the “Ask Mehmet” series at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 7, 2022. Mehmet talked about many ways to respectfully address a Turkish national when at Incirlik. He said these terms are used all over Turkey and is useful to build partnerships with the Turkish when stationed here. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
