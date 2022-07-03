Full Interview - Ask Mehmet series - Terms of Address

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835513" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, joined American Forces Network Incirlik for the “Ask Mehmet” series at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 7, 2022. Mehmet talked about many ways to respectfully address a Turkish national when at Incirlik. He said these terms are used all over Turkey and is useful to build partnerships with the Turkish when stationed here. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)