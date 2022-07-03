Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full Interview - Ask Mehmet series - Terms of Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, joined American Forces Network Incirlik for the “Ask Mehmet” series at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 7, 2022. Mehmet talked about many ways to respectfully address a Turkish national when at Incirlik. He said these terms are used all over Turkey and is useful to build partnerships with the Turkish when stationed here. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835513
    VIRIN: 220307-F-YT646-2331
    Filename: DOD_108871596
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Interview - Ask Mehmet series - Terms of Address, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interview
    Incirlik Air Base
    NATO Partnerships
    TurAF
    AFN-Incirlik
    Turkish Culture
    Local Customs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT