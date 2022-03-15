Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2022

    Video by Pfc. Valesia Gaines 

    AFN Humphreys

    Maj. Alexander Park, U.S. Army strategist, shares his experience in the military. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Valesia Gaines)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 01:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835510
    VIRIN: 220315-A-CC161-835
    Filename: DOD_108871565
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Alexander Park Spotlight (without graphics), by PFC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army

    KATUSA program

    TAGS

    Korea
    U.S. Army
    KATUSA program

