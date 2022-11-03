Camp Foster USO Center Manager, Mardie Velasquez, shares what she believes the USO mission means for service members, March 11, 2022. Mardie shares that food is the secret to making others feel like family. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 00:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835508
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-JV291-566
|Filename:
|DOD_108871530
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster USO-Like Family AFN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
