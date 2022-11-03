Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster USO-Like Family AFN

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Camp Foster USO Center Manager, Mardie Velasquez, shares what she believes the USO mission means for service members, March 11, 2022. Mardie shares that food is the secret to making others feel like family. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 00:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

