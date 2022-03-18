AGEx-Advanced Geo-Location of Equipment Experiment PACAFSPARKTANK2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In-Transit Visibility is the cornerstone of Global Logistics, yet manual processes are still used to locate, track, and monitor high-value assets and mission-critical equipment on AFBs. With ready-to-deploy cost-effective COTS GPS trackers, we can automate accountability, reduce loss/damage & the intensive time to locate. We can provide multi-capable Airmen real-time pinpoint control of ALL combat support equipment at home, hubs & spokes now!