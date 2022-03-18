Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGEx-Advanced Geo-Location of Equipment Experiment PACAFSPARKTANK2022

    GUAM

    03.18.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    In-Transit Visibility is the cornerstone of Global Logistics, yet manual processes are still used to locate, track, and monitor high-value assets and mission-critical equipment on AFBs. With ready-to-deploy cost-effective COTS GPS trackers, we can automate accountability, reduce loss/damage & the intensive time to locate. We can provide multi-capable Airmen real-time pinpoint control of ALL combat support equipment at home, hubs & spokes now!

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 19:57
    VIRIN: 220318-F-LU725-2001
    Location: GU

    This work, AGEx-Advanced Geo-Location of Equipment Experiment PACAFSPARKTANK2022, by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    2022
    SPARKTANK

