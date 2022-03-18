AGEx-Advanced Geo-Location of Equipment Experiment PACAFSPARKTANK2022

In-Transit Visibility is the cornerstone of Global Logistics, yet manual processes are still used to locate, track, and monitor high-value assets and mission-critical equipment on AFBs. With ready-to-deploy cost-effective COTS GPS trackers, we can automate accountability, reduce loss/damage & the intensive time to locate. We can provide multi-capable Airmen real-time pinpoint control of ALL combat support equipment at home, hubs & spokes now!
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 19:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835490
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-LU725-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108871325
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
