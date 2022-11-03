Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT Odom Women's History Month Interview

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    LT Abreanna Odom, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear officer with the 1-501st Attack Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about what Women's History Month means to her on March 11, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835486
    VIRIN: 220311-A-UH335-1001
    Filename: DOD_108871242
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, LT Odom Women's History Month Interview, by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1AD CAB

