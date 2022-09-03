Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creative Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Joveria Javed 

    National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    Mallory Van Fossen, creative art therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) and clinical coordinator of the Arts and Health Program, discusses the many ways she helps patients at the NICOE. The Arts and Health Program follows a wellness model instead of an illness model. This means that the therapy involves uses strength based programming with multiple areas of wellness and promotion of coping. By branching out with programs beyond the NICOE, the Arts and Health Program is able to treat patients in areas such as pain management and addictions treatment.

    Van Fossen provides art therapy at the NICoE, supports ongoing research projects, and oversees the provision of clinical arts and health services throughout the entire Walter Reed Military Medical Center. This involves strategic planning for programs and evaluations.

    March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapy Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapists at the NICoE. This the first in a multipart series. Credit: NICoE

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835485
    VIRIN: 220309-O-RY742-692
    Filename: DOD_108871239
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    This work, Creative Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, by Joveria Javed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

