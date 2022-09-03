Creative Art Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

Mallory Van Fossen, creative art therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) and clinical coordinator of the Arts and Health Program, discusses the many ways she helps patients at the NICOE. The Arts and Health Program follows a wellness model instead of an illness model. This means that the therapy involves uses strength based programming with multiple areas of wellness and promotion of coping. By branching out with programs beyond the NICOE, the Arts and Health Program is able to treat patients in areas such as pain management and addictions treatment.
Van Fossen provides art therapy at the NICoE, supports ongoing research projects, and oversees the provision of clinical arts and health services throughout the entire Walter Reed Military Medical Center. This involves strategic planning for programs and evaluations.
March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapy Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapists at the NICoE. This the first in a multipart series. Credit: NICoE
