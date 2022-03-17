Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at U.S. Africa Command, shares why he loves working with Africans and their resilient population.
Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835475
|VIRIN:
|220317-D-ZY556-106
|Filename:
|DOD_108871079
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resilient Populations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT