    Injured Hiker Rescued by Air and Marine Operations from Arizona Mountains

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022. Agents packaged the hiker in an air rescue vest, hoisted her into the helicopter, and transferred her to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 16:39
    search and rescue
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    CBPSAR

