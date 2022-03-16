Injured Hiker Rescued by Air and Marine Operations from Arizona Mountains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022. Agents packaged the hiker in an air rescue vest, hoisted her into the helicopter, and transferred her to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel.