Injured Hiker Rescued by Air and Marine Operations from Arizona Mountains

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022. Agents packaged the hiker in an air rescue vest, hoisted her into the helicopter, and transferred her to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835470
|VIRIN:
|220316-H-D0456-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108871022
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
