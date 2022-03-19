Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Brigade Support Battalion share their tactics, techniques, and procedures with Jungle Warfare Soldiers from Kathmandu, Nepal during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 19, 2022. Long-term relationships with multinational allies help prepare for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Marc Marmeto with additional footage provided by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales and Pfc. Bradford Jackson).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 16:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835464
|VIRIN:
|220319-Z-KX552-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108870990
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Warfare Allies in the Arctic, by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT