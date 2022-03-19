Jungle Warfare Allies in the Arctic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835464" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Brigade Support Battalion share their tactics, techniques, and procedures with Jungle Warfare Soldiers from Kathmandu, Nepal during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 19, 2022. Long-term relationships with multinational allies help prepare for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Marc Marmeto with additional footage provided by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales and Pfc. Bradford Jackson).