    Jungle Warfare Allies in the Arctic

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Brigade Support Battalion share their tactics, techniques, and procedures with Jungle Warfare Soldiers from Kathmandu, Nepal during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, AK, March 19, 2022. Long-term relationships with multinational allies help prepare for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Marc Marmeto with additional footage provided by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales and Pfc. Bradford Jackson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 16:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835464
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-KX552-0001
    Filename: DOD_108870990
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Allies in the Arctic, by SPC Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Brigade Support Battalion
    Alaska
    Nepal
    USARAK
    25BSB
    JPMRC2202

