The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducts a night air assault in support of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID, March 15 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835463
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-CE555-501
|PIN:
|501
|Filename:
|DOD_108870989
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts night air assault, by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
