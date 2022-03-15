Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts night air assault

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducts a night air assault in support of 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd ID, March 15 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

