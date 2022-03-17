Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at U.S. Africa Command, talks about how the U.S. is helping Africa respond to the impacts of climate change.
Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835460
|VIRIN:
|220317-D-ZY556-104
|Filename:
|DOD_108870958
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Africom: Climate Change Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT