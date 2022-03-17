Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Africom: Climate Change Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at U.S. Africa Command, talks about how the U.S. is helping Africa respond to the impacts of climate change.

    Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835460
    VIRIN: 220317-D-ZY556-104
    Filename: DOD_108870958
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africom: Climate Change Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Andrew Young
    United States Africa Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT