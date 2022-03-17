Young Video 3

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at U.S. Africa Command, articulates his thoughts about how the U.S. shares and partners with Africans as they address their challenges.

    Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835448
    VIRIN: 220317-D-ZY556-103
    Filename: DOD_108870830
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Andrew Young
    United States Africa Command

