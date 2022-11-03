Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Robert Catalano 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command celebrates the many contributions and sacrifices our women Sailors have made for the U.S. Navy. Bravo Zulu, Ladies! Your dedication and innovation has shaped our Navy for the better.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835437
    VIRIN: 220311-O-HL750-985
    Filename: DOD_108870719
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    This work, Women's History Month, by Robert Catalano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Women's History Month
    Sailors
    women
    U.S. Navy

