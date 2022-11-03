Naval Education and Training Command celebrates the many contributions and sacrifices our women Sailors have made for the U.S. Navy. Bravo Zulu, Ladies! Your dedication and innovation has shaped our Navy for the better.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835437
|VIRIN:
|220311-O-HL750-985
|Filename:
|DOD_108870719
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month, by Robert Catalano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
