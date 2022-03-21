video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week's edition of The Marne Minute, Capt. Chelsea Kay discusses the several suicide prevention resources available to our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers and Family members. To learn more about these resources and to hear Capt. Kay's story, check out our latest Marne Report Podcast, available now on Google Podcasts, iTunes and Spotify.