    The Marne Minute

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Minute, Capt. Chelsea Kay discusses the several suicide prevention resources available to our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers and Family members. To learn more about these resources and to hear Capt. Kay's story, check out our latest Marne Report Podcast, available now on Google Podcasts, iTunes and Spotify.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835435
    VIRIN: 220321-D-AI640-675
    Filename: DOD_108870713
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Minute, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

