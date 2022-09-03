Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Janet Days: Naval Station Norfolk's First African American Femal XO

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    220318-N-ZV473-1001 (NORFOLK, Va.) This video was made as a part of Naval Station Norfolk's celebration of Women's History Month, March 2022. Captain Janet Days is Naval Station Norfolk's first African American Female Executive Officer and future Commanding Officer.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835421
    VIRIN: 220318-N-ZV473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870464
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Captain Janet Days: Naval Station Norfolk's First African American Femal XO, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk

    Women's History Month

    Naval Station Norfolk

