Captain Janet Days: Naval Station Norfolk's First African American Femal XO

220318-N-ZV473-1001 (NORFOLK, Va.) This video was made as a part of Naval Station Norfolk's celebration of Women's History Month, March 2022. Captain Janet Days is Naval Station Norfolk's first African American Female Executive Officer and future Commanding Officer.
Naval Station Norfolk
Women's History Month
