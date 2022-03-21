Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers discuss the job

    MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay aviation survival technicians discuss their experience with the job in McKinleyville, Calif., March 21, 2022. Coast Guard AST's deploy to respond in extreme rescue situations on the high seas, on land or in the air. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835420
    VIRIN: 220321-G-LB502-890
    Filename: DOD_108870463
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescue swimmers discuss the job, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue Swimmer
    Aviation Survival Technician
    Coast Guard
    AST
    Humboldt Bay
    weeklyvideos

