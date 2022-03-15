Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robert Irvine Visit: H2F

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    H2F: 1 of 2 clips

    Celebrity Chef and TV host Robert Irvine met with GEN Funk during his visit of Fort Eustis, Virginia, 7-8 Feb 2022. Discuss the importance of H2F--Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Chef Irvine conducted a cooking demonstration and a discussion on nutrition with Army culinary specialists.

    Meet the Army: 2 of 2 clips for GEN Paul E. Funk III gives Mr Irvine a better idea of what Fort Eustis does for the Army and how H2F is an integral part of training for the most elite fighting force in the world; visited some of the units at Fort Eustis, to include the Advanced Individual Training for Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter mechanics.

    Traditionally the Army focused on physical fitness…"not physical, spiritual, nutrition”--the new focus is about the Soldier as a whole”.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835418
    VIRIN: 220321-A-A4411-123
    PIN: 100269
    Filename: DOD_108870422
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: VA, US

    Robert Irvine
    Meet the Army
    Holistic health
    H2F

