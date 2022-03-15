Robert Irvine Visit: H2F

H2F: 1 of 2 clips
Celebrity Chef and TV host Robert Irvine met with GEN Funk during his visit of Fort Eustis, Virginia, 7-8 Feb 2022. Discuss the importance of H2F--Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Chef Irvine conducted a cooking demonstration and a discussion on nutrition with Army culinary specialists.
Meet the Army: 2 of 2 clips for GEN Paul E. Funk III gives Mr Irvine a better idea of what Fort Eustis does for the Army and how H2F is an integral part of training for the most elite fighting force in the world; visited some of the units at Fort Eustis, to include the Advanced Individual Training for Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter mechanics.
Traditionally the Army focused on physical fitness…"not physical, spiritual, nutrition”--the new focus is about the Soldier as a whole”.
