Allies hold a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis at Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 18, 2022. This memorial represents a relationship forged through service and determination; Ollis's sacrifice is a reminder of allies' value, respect, and care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835414
|VIRIN:
|220321-Z-IQ017-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108870374
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Allies Rename Military Program in Honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT