    Allies Rename Military Program in Honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Allies hold a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis at Bydgoszcz, Poland, March 18, 2022. This memorial represents a relationship forged through service and determination; Ollis's sacrifice is a reminder of allies' value, respect, and care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835414
    VIRIN: 220321-Z-IQ017-1002
    Filename: DOD_108870374
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL 

    1ID
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

