    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Fire Academy: Fired up for training

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Montage video of the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835396
    VIRIN: 220318-F-MU509-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870155
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    Fire & Emergency Services
    Training & Development

