Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOA Symposium Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses participants of the 2022 Logistics Officer Association symposium, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2022. The symposium enables interactive exchanges among logistics, acquisition and technology professionals from across the Department of Defense, defense industry and academia. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 10:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835394
    VIRIN: 220314-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870112
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOA Symposium Message, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    AFMC
    LOA
    #AFMCWeNeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT