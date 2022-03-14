Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, addresses participants of the 2022 Logistics Officer Association symposium, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2022. The symposium enables interactive exchanges among logistics, acquisition and technology professionals from across the Department of Defense, defense industry and academia. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835394
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108870112
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LOA Symposium Message, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT