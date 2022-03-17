AFMC Professional Development Welcome

Chief Master Sergeant David Flosi, Air Force Materiel Command Chief, enlightens participants about the featured programs of the AFMC Annual Excellence Awards professional development event, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2022. The two-day event culminates in a celebration of the commmand’s annual award winners. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835393
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108870096
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
