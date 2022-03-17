AFMC Professional Development Welcome

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Chief Master Sergeant David Flosi, Air Force Materiel Command Chief, enlightens participants about the featured programs of the AFMC Annual Excellence Awards professional development event, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 17, 2022. The two-day event culminates in a celebration of the commmand's annual award winners. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

