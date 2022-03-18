Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Glen VanHerck Vietnam War Veterans Day Message

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, recognizes the service of Vietnam Veterans and their families for Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835392
    VIRIN: 220318-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870095
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Glen VanHerck Vietnam War Veterans Day Message, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam Veterans
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day
    Gen. Glen VanHerck

