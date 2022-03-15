The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned for close quarters battle, platoon-level tactics, individual Soldier skills and jungle operations. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835384
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-GG370-502
|Filename:
|DOD_108870014
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Indonesia and US Army share close quarters battle tenchniques, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
