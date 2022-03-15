Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesia and US Army share close quarters battle tenchniques

    INDONESIA

    03.15.2022

    Video by Maj. James Sheehan 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned for close quarters battle, platoon-level tactics, individual Soldier skills and jungle operations. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835384
    VIRIN: 220315-A-GG370-502
    Filename: DOD_108870014
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ID

