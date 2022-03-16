Indonesia and US Army share combat lifesaver medical techniques

The Indonesian and U.S. Army exchange best practices and share lessons learned for combat lifesaver medical techniques. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations.
