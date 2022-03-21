Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report March 21, 2022

    GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In the spirit of partnership the Minister-President of the German state of Bavaria hosted the U.S. Army’s tops leaders as they dined with troops from the 1st ABCT, 3rd ID over a traditional Bavarian meal.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 06:36
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report March 21, 2022, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

