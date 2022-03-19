U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flight mission during Hanuman Guardian, in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 18, 2022. HG 22 builds expeditionary readiness at multiple echelons by deploying task-organized forces over vast distances, where they conduct training operations upon arrival. ( U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835340
|VIRIN:
|220319-A-AJ619-229
|Filename:
|DOD_108869443
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hanuman Guardian 22 Resupply Flight Mission, by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
