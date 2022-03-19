Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22 Resupply Flight Mission

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore 

    Hanuman Guardian

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flight mission during Hanuman Guardian, in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 18, 2022. HG 22 builds expeditionary readiness at multiple echelons by deploying task-organized forces over vast distances, where they conduct training operations upon arrival. ( U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835340
    VIRIN: 220319-A-AJ619-229
    Filename: DOD_108869443
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22 Resupply Flight Mission, by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG-22

