    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In-flight sunrise GoPro footage over Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    03.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot flies over Romanian airspace at sunrise, March 16, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 23:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835337
    VIRIN: 220316-F-FW957-168
    Filename: DOD_108869355
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FETESTI, RO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-flight sunrise GoPro footage over Romania, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    Spangdahlem AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

