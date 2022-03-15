Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne and Polish Allies conduct live fire training

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted a live fire range with Polish soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division during a multi-national training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835318
    VIRIN: 220315-M-GU106-058
    Filename: DOD_108869082
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne and Polish Allies conduct live fire training, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

