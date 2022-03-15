82nd Airborne and Polish Allies conduct live fire training

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted a live fire range with Polish soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division during a multi-national training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 15, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois).
|03.15.2022
|03.20.2022 10:11
|B-Roll
|835318
|220315-M-GU106-058
|DOD_108869082
|00:02:07
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|7
|7
