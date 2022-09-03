2022 USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA & Soldier of the Year

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835315" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220309-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea Yongsan-Casey (March 9, 2022) Headquarters and Headquarters Company contestants participated in mentally and physically challenging events, including a 5-mile run, swimming event, medivac lane, M4 weapons qualification and assembly/ disassembly, M17 stress shoot, 9-mile ruck and a physical board. The KATUSA & Soldier of the year competition U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)