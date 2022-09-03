220309-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea Yongsan-Casey (March 9, 2022) Headquarters and Headquarters Company contestants participated in mentally and physically challenging events, including a 5-mile run, swimming event, medivac lane, M4 weapons qualification and assembly/ disassembly, M17 stress shoot, 9-mile ruck and a physical board. The KATUSA & Soldier of the year competition U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835315
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-DZ781-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108869002
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA & Soldier of the Year, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
