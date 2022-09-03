Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA & Soldier of the Year

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220309-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea Yongsan-Casey (March 9, 2022) Headquarters and Headquarters Company contestants participated in mentally and physically challenging events, including a 5-mile run, swimming event, medivac lane, M4 weapons qualification and assembly/ disassembly, M17 stress shoot, 9-mile ruck and a physical board. The KATUSA & Soldier of the year competition U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 07:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835315
    VIRIN: 220309-A-DZ781-0100
    Filename: DOD_108869002
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA & Soldier of the Year, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Solider of the year
    2022

