Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 22: U.S. Air Force and Marines arrive at Subic Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft arrive at Subic Bay International Airport ahead of Balikatan 22 in the Philippines, Mar. 19, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835314
    VIRIN: 220319-M-TD494-723
    Filename: DOD_108868985
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: U.S. Air Force and Marines arrive at Subic Bay, by Cpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phillipines
    Air Force
    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Balikatan 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT