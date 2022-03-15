U.S. Marines arm attack helicopters during Cold Response 2022

U.S. Marines arm an AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom prior to a fire support training exercise during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 15, 2022. The U.S. Marines are with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, 2d 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 01:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835313
|VIRIN:
|220315-M-VU488-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_108868964
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
