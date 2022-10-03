Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian 22: Sapper Demo

    FORT THANARAT, THAILAND

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Hanuman Guardian

    29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army construct expedient charges and conduct breaching operations, Mar. 10th, 2022, Fort Thanarat, Thailand. Sapper training is one key focus area of Hanuman Guardian 22 (HG22). HG22 is part of the Pacific Pathways series, designed to increase readiness, bolster relationships, and develop interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Navy Video by MC2 Belen Saldana)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 00:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835309
    VIRIN: 220310-N-FA353-090
    Filename: DOD_108868942
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT THANARAT, TH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hanuman Guardian 22: Sapper Demo, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sapper
    Allies
    Infantry
    Partnership
    Training
    Hanuman Guardian

