U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with the 325th Brigade Support Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Soldiers from 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 1st Corps, conduct combined rolled-over vehicle recovery operations with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2022 on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva, Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835293
|VIRIN:
|220312-A-KL951-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108868377
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Rolled-Over Vehicle Recovery Training during Salaknib 2022:B-Roll Package, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
