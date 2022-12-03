Combined Rolled-Over Vehicle Recovery Training during Salaknib 2022:B-Roll Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with the 325th Brigade Support Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Soldiers from 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 1st Corps, conduct combined rolled-over vehicle recovery operations with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2022 on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva, Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)