Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Rolled-Over Vehicle Recovery Training during Salaknib 2022:B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers with the 325th Brigade Support Battalion, and 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Soldiers from 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 1st Corps, conduct combined rolled-over vehicle recovery operations with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2022 on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva, Ecija, Philippines, March 12, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835293
    VIRIN: 220312-A-KL951-2001
    Filename: DOD_108868377
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Rolled-Over Vehicle Recovery Training during Salaknib 2022:B-Roll Package, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT