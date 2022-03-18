M142 HIMARS Capabilities Demonstration during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package

In partnership with the Philippine Army, fire control specialists with Battery B, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, demonstrates the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Missile Artillery System during a live-fire exercise during Salaknib 2022 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Turlac, Philippines, March 18, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835292
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-KL951-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108868376
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
