    M142 HIMARS Capabilities Demonstration during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    In partnership with the Philippine Army, fire control specialists with Battery B, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, demonstrates the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Missile Artillery System during a live-fire exercise during Salaknib 2022 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Turlac, Philippines, March 18, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835292
    VIRIN: 220318-A-KL951-2001
    Filename: DOD_108868376
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M142 HIMARS Capabilities Demonstration during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

