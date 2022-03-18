M142 HIMARS Capabilities Demonstration during Salaknib 2022: B-Roll Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In partnership with the Philippine Army, fire control specialists with Battery B, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, demonstrates the capabilities of the M142 High Mobility Missile Artillery System during a live-fire exercise during Salaknib 2022 on Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Turlac, Philippines, March 18, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)