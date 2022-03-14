Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanuman Guardian Culture and Sports Day

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore 

    Hanuman Guardian

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participate in a day of fun and sports during Hanuman Guardian in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 14, 2022. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. HG 22 promotes regional partnerships that advance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 02:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835285
    VIRIN: 220314-A-AJ619-830
    Filename: DOD_108868311
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    USARPAC
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG-22

