U.S. Army Soldiers from Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participate in a day of fun and sports during Hanuman Guardian in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 14, 2022. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. HG 22 promotes regional partnerships that advance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 02:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835285
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-AJ619-830
|Filename:
|DOD_108868311
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hanuman Guardian Culture and Sports Day, by PFC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
