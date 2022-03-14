Hanuman Guardian Culture and Sports Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Brave Company, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers participate in a day of fun and sports during Hanuman Guardian in LopBuri, Thailand, Mar. 14, 2022. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. HG 22 promotes regional partnerships that advance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Wyatt Moore)