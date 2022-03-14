Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy, Part III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A prescribed burn is shown March 14, 2022, along the railroad tracks on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835281
    VIRIN: 220314-A-OK556-052
    Filename: DOD_108868216
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fire prevention
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    prescribed burn
    environmental management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT