944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Tactical Evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835275" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for medical personnel within the 944th Fighter Wing.



The 944th ASTS is certified by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians to provide this training. TCCC teaches and reinforces how to secure a scene, find injured personnel, remove them from line of fire, and stabilizing them for transport to a medical facility.