    944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Tactical Evacuation

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for medical personnel within the 944th Fighter Wing.

    The 944th ASTS is certified by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians to provide this training. TCCC teaches and reinforces how to secure a scene, find injured personnel, remove them from line of fire, and stabilizing them for transport to a medical facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835275
    VIRIN: 220318-F-NJ219-001
    Filename: DOD_108868006
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Tactical Evacuation, by MSgt Courtney Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Tactical Evacuation
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    EliteAF
    944ASTS
    ForgeandFight

