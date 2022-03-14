German Marines hitch a ride from U.S. Marines during Cold Response 2022

U.S. Marines transport German Marines during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 14, 2022. The U.S. Marines are with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. The German Marines are with with the German Sea Battalion. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
03.14.2022
03.19.2022
B-Roll
|Location:
BARDUFOSS, Norway
