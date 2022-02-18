Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron tows a B-1B Lancer to the static displays at the Global Power Museum on Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, February 18, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835254
    VIRIN: 220218-F-LK801-1103
    Filename: DOD_108867472
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 BW adds B-1B Lancer to museum static display, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Bomber
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    B-1
    Global Power
    Always Ready
    2BW
    Ready AF
    Striker Culture
    2D Bomb Wing
    Striker Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT