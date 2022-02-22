[ON AIR] Commandos Episode 3: Women's History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.



In our third episode, Col. Taylor speaks with members of the 27 SOW Women’s Initiative Team: Maj. Samantha Lang, Capt. Blaine Driscoll and Tech. Sgt. Kayla Hahn. What does the WIT do, and what has it accomplished? What inspires the women of the WIT? What can the 27 SOW do to lead and foster inclusivity within Air Force Special Operations Command?



“She taught me that it costs zero dollars to care. Just ask someone how they’re doing…and just showing that someone is there for you, regardless of whether YOU think you need them or not.” - Tech. Sgt. Hahn