[ON AIR] Commandos Episode 3: Women's History Month

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to [ON AIR] Commandos! A podcast where the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander, Colonel Terence G. Taylor, sits down with Air Commandos across Cannon Air Force Base to have real, honest conversations.

    In our third episode, Col. Taylor speaks with members of the 27 SOW Women’s Initiative Team: Maj. Samantha Lang, Capt. Blaine Driscoll and Tech. Sgt. Kayla Hahn. What does the WIT do, and what has it accomplished? What inspires the women of the WIT? What can the 27 SOW do to lead and foster inclusivity within Air Force Special Operations Command?

    “She taught me that it costs zero dollars to care. Just ask someone how they’re doing…and just showing that someone is there for you, regardless of whether YOU think you need them or not.” - Tech. Sgt. Hahn

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 835250
    VIRIN: 220222-F-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_108867380
    Length: 00:37:42
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27 SOW

