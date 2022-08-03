Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Merrimack River: Seaman Paola Quinones Valezques

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Seaman Paola Quinones Valezques featured in a Station Merrimack Series for Women's History month, March 8, 2022. Seaman Packard discusses her roles and responsibilities as a non rate at a small boat station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835244
    VIRIN: 220308-G-CA140-870
    Filename: DOD_108867326
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, Station Merrimack River: Seaman Paola Quinones Valezques, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    WHM
    STA Merrimack

