Seaman Makayla Packard featured in a Station Merrimack Series for Women's History month, March 8, 2022. Seaman Packard discusses her roles and responsibilities as a non rate at a small boat station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835243
|VIRIN:
|220308-G-CA140-679
|Filename:
|DOD_108867325
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Merrimack River: Seaman Makayla Packard, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT